Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 14th (APA, BECN, COP, CSL, DVN, FRTA, HES, LINX, NBL, OC)

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA). They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Susquehanna Bancshares Inc issued a positive rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). Citigroup Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). They issued a positive rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL). Susquehanna Bancshares Inc issued a positive rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a sell rating on the stock.

