Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 14th (AEP, AF, AME, ANF, ARL, ASML, BAYN, BOOT, CDLX, COHU)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 14th:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €11.00 ($12.79) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €290.00 ($337.21) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $270.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €61.00 ($70.93) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $22.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.70 ($4.30) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €194.00 ($225.58) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

