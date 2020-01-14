Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 14th (ABDP, AUTO, BP, BRBY, CRDA, CRST, D4T4, GFTU, GOCO, GVDNY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 14th:

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock.

Get Ab Dynamics PLC alerts:

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 2,202 ($28.97) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,175 ($28.61).

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a sell rating. Deutsche Bank AG currently has GBX 368 ($4.84) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 371 ($4.88).

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Science in Sport (LON:SIS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Telit Communications (LON:TCM) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Ab Dynamics PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ab Dynamics PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.