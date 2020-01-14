Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 14th (ADP, BKR, BOOT, DK, GDS, HFC, KPTI, KRP, PBA, PBF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 14th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR). They issued an underperform rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK). They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC). They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

