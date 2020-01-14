Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 14th (ALV, BLRX, BSMX, CAAS, CAE, CCC, CCHGY, CDTX, CS, FM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 14th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €242.00 ($281.40) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €29.35 ($34.13) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €133.00 ($154.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 125 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$1.60 to C$1.00.

