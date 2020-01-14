Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 14th (CELH, CEVA, CHS, CIB, CLMT, CNCE, CNNE, COHU, CPG, CPLG)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 14th:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at Ardour Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

