Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,683 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,350% compared to the average daily volume of 185 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $163,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

BBL stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. 106,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,616. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

