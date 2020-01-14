Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ryder System Call Options (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,264 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,921% compared to the average daily volume of 112 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. 251,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith acquired 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after acquiring an additional 440,942 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after acquiring an additional 418,038 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,124,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 153,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

