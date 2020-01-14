Storj Reaches Market Cap of $14.38 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Storj has a market cap of $14.38 million and $1.76 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDAX, CoinTiger and Liqui. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.04154243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00191110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Liqui, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Bittrex, ABCC, Upbit, Gate.io, Poloniex, OKEx, Radar Relay, IDEX, Binance, Huobi, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

