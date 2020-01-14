STRAKS (STAK) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. During the last week, STRAKS has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $13,219.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,715.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.01823858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.03803648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00651371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00696922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00077153 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025580 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00500180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.