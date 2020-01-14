Stratis Reaches One Day Volume of $1.26 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003563 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Poloniex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007174 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 122.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026352 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001072 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00054762 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,642,858 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittylicious, HitBTC, Livecoin, Crex24, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate, Coinrail, Binance, Bithumb, Upbit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

