Streamit Coin Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $27,286.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00005464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00070999 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001075 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 10,894,378 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,758 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.