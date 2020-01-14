Streamr DATAcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.82 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox and Gate.io. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and $476,671.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.75 or 0.02516110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00182912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00120716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Coinone, BitForex, Mercatox, IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Binance and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

