StrongHands Achieves Market Cap of $605,706.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. StrongHands has a market cap of $605,706.00 and approximately $536.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,644,065,857 coins and its circulating supply is 16,230,871,503 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, BiteBTC, Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.