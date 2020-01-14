Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $206.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $157.43 and a 52 week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

