Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

SYK traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.89. 1,236,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,489. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 1 year low of $157.43 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Stryker by 29.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 412,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 93,284 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Stryker by 139.4% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 19.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker by 3.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 183,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.