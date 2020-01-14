Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €14.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SZU. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Suedzucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.57 ($18.11).

ETR SZU opened at €15.85 ($18.43) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. Suedzucker has a 1-year low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a 1-year high of €16.52 ($19.21). The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.21 and a 200-day moving average of €14.25. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

