Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

INN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,359,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,699,000 after purchasing an additional 123,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,752,000 after purchasing an additional 359,590 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,880,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

