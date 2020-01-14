Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NOVA) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 21st

Sunnova Energy International’s (NASDAQ:NOVA) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 21st. Sunnova Energy International had issued 14,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Sunnova Energy International’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $488,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

