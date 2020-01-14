SunTrust Banks Upgrades Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to Buy

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forterra in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The firm has a market cap of $787.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Forterra will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 2nd quarter worth $25,249,000. Taylor Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forterra by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forterra in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

