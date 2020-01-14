SuperCoin (SUPER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $153.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 58% higher against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a market cap of $52,795.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,125,549 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.