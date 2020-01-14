Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Nicholas Gresham Acquires 32 Shares

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Nicholas Gresham bought 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($197.42).

On Friday, December 13th, Nicholas Gresham purchased 31 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of £153.45 ($201.85).

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 406.40 ($5.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. Superdry PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 494.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 443.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Superdry’s payout ratio is -0.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 575.56 ($7.57).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

