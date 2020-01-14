Suretly (SUR) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $99,776.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004783 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.64 or 0.06142993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035086 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00119555 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

