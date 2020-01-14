Surevest Inc. Acquires 706 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 449,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.21 and its 200 day moving average is $182.41. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $146.54 and a 12 month high of $225.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

