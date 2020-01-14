Surevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Surevest Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,367 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

PBCT stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, CEO John P. Barnes sold 32,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $555,083.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

