Surevest Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Surevest Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,962,000 after buying an additional 708,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

