Surevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 99,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 79,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,695,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,653,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 615,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,689,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The stock has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

