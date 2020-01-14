Surevest Inc. Buys 1,475 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.32.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

