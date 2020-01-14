Surevest Inc. Buys 3,381 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Surevest Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in United Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 886,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,443,000 after acquiring an additional 61,070 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Technologies by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,610,000 after acquiring an additional 790,998 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UTX opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average is $138.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.