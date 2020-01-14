Surevest Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Surevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,836 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Surevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,448 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,789 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 262,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

