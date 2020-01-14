Surevest Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,426 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,569,293. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

