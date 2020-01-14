Surevest Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Surevest Inc. boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Private Vista LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M stock opened at $180.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

