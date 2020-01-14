Surevest Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,690,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,698,000 after acquiring an additional 270,185 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,693,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,817,000 after buying an additional 96,363 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $9,860,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $47,618,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.