Surevest Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 1.1% of Surevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

