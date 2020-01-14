Surevest Inc. Purchases 1,396 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Surevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 136.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,899,000 after buying an additional 1,598,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 45.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,729,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,701,000 after buying an additional 538,922 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 71.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,088,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,173,000 after buying an additional 454,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,699,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,969,454,000 after buying an additional 388,759 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

DLR opened at $121.97 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

