Surevest Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Surevest Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Surevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,440.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $993.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,351.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,244.69. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,441.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

