Surevest Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Surevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Surevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 54,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $312.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.31.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

