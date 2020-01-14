Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Benchmark

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $13.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $762.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 547,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 114,288 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

