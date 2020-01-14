Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on Apache (NYSE:APA)

Equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE:APA opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. Apache has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 3,551.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,003,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,509,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209,565 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Apache in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,349,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Apache by 76.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 658.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,427,314 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.