Swing (SWING) Price Up 30.6% This Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Swing has a total market cap of $73,826.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swing has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,414,315 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

