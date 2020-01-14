Swipe (SXP) Trading Up 1% This Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Swipe has a market cap of $92.86 million and $25.70 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00017136 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 126.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe's official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

