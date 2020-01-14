Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 125 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 125 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SREN. Barclays set a CHF 112.80 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 99 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 109.70.

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

