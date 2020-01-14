Switcheo (SWTH) Market Cap Hits $2.14 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $34,543.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

