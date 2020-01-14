SyncFab (MFG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $127,002.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One SyncFab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, CoinExchange and Bancor Network. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $111,091.00 and approximately $127,002.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,517,632 tokens. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BitForex, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

