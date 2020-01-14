Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710,415 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Synchrony Financial worth $54,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,768 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,387 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 611.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,146,000 after purchasing an additional 89,977 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. 1,486,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,008. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

