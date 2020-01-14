Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 75.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 70.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.