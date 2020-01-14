Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Update

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,092. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

