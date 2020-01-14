SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 7.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 18.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 8.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in SYSCO by 40.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 436,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 125,502 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. 2,704,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,772. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

