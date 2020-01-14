Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 36.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Shares of TRHC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. 295,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.91 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,039,814.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,079 shares in the company, valued at $36,219,156.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,272.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRHC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

