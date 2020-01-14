Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe Sells 2,331 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,626.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99.

On Monday, November 25th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $309,026.64.

On Monday, November 11th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $248,013.89.

On Friday, October 25th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $215,962.56.

TCMD traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 356,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,973. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.